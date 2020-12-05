Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,151,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,253,640,000 after buying an additional 735,944 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $623,675,000 after buying an additional 457,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after buying an additional 327,153 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,166,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $424,995,000 after buying an additional 294,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,105,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $402,664,000 after buying an additional 243,783 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $411.68 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $412.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $376.71 and a 200 day moving average of $339.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.90.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 4,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.01, for a total value of $1,623,489.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $173,787,430 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.