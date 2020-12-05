Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $493,000 Holdings in Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSP) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.91% of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000.

FLSP opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $25.61.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Systematic Style Premia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.