Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

