Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $561,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

