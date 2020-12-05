Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $599,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 2,888.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $155.05 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $129.82 and a 12 month high of $189.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.01.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.