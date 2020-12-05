Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $40.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

