Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $142.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

