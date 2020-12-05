Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 10,205.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $28.24 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.