Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,837,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,785,000 after acquiring an additional 311,285 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 427,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.18. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

