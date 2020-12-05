Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 30,456 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $282,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,557 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after buying an additional 361,471 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth $364,000.

HYT opened at $11.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

