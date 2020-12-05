Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,766,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,868,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,788,000 after acquiring an additional 507,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 861.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock opened at $212.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $212.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.55.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.39.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total transaction of $5,398,654.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

