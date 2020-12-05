Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 292,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,209 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,544,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,111,000 after purchasing an additional 603,097 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on C. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

C opened at $58.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

