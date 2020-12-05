Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 246 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $417.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.54.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.