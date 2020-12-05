Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after buying an additional 1,987,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after buying an additional 1,293,131 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $161,872,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after buying an additional 833,509 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 277.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,874,000 after buying an additional 621,303 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,788 shares of company stock worth $6,434,833 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $182.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $183.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Langenberg & Company lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

