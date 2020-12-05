Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 523 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,104,000 after buying an additional 1,406,339 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

