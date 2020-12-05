Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Booking by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 85.1% during the third quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 21.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Booking by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $1,950.00 to $1,840.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,138.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,875.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1,763.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

