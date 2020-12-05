Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 17,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in BlackRock by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in BlackRock by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 97,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,906,000 after buying an additional 45,369 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.58.

NYSE BLK opened at $703.47 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $721.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $587.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

