Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 102,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,120 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,088,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,883.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 455,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,279,000 after acquiring an additional 440,584 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

