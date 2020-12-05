Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,924,836,000 after purchasing an additional 772,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,707,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,301,000 after acquiring an additional 135,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

ITW opened at $205.13 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $224.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

