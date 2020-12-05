Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,591 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.6% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.