Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $341.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.07. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $341.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

