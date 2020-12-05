Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 298.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMI. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

