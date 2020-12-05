Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 40 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,633.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Linde by 73.9% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Linde by 36.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.88.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $250.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

