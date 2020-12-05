Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6,158 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,746,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,788,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.5% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,381,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,035,000 after purchasing an additional 377,530 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 24.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,524,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after purchasing an additional 902,661 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 618.4% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,731,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 5.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 911,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,830,000 after buying an additional 46,067 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $22.86.
