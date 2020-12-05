Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 852 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4,242.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 518,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,191,000 after acquiring an additional 506,120 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $89.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.20.

