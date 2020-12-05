Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $487,000 Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.08% of ProShares Ultra Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROM. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 438.5% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ROM stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.08. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $70.46.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

