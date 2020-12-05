Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in FedEx by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,908 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDX opened at $294.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $298.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total transaction of $3,536,204.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 6,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,753.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,509.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $304.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $218.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.68.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

