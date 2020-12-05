Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 22,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,212,710.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.47.

Shares of RTX opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.38. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

