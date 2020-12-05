Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) vs. Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Critical Analysis

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Funding Circle (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Funding Circle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 7.22 $498.91 million $1.54 8.67 Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Funding Circle.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Funding Circle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% Funding Circle N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Owl Rock Capital and Funding Circle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Funding Circle 0 1 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.42, indicating a potential upside of 0.50%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Funding Circle.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Funding Circle on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands. Its platforms allow retail and accredited investors, banks, asset management companies, insurance companies, and government-backed entities and funds to provide business loans for small and medium sized businesses. The company also work with institutional investors on securitization programs, which are marketed as SBOLT. In addition, it acts as a special purpose bankruptcy remote entity that issues loan payment dependent debt securities to accredited investors. Funding Circle Holdings Plc was founded in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

