Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCRFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Panasonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Panasonic from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $7.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.28.

Get Panasonic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PCRFY opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Panasonic had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $28.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, and services various electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

Read More: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Panasonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panasonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.