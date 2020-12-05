Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s (PLC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their overweight rating on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$35.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$28.50 to C$33.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.33.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$29.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.03. Park Lawn Co. has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The firm has a market cap of C$866.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.57 million. Analysts forecast that Park Lawn Co. will post 1.2399999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO)’s payout ratio is 102.01%.

Park Lawn Co. (PLC.TO) Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

