Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s (PPL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering restated their buy rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.87.

Shares of TSE PPL opened at C$34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$18.70 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of C$15.27 and a 12 month high of C$53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.28%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Findlay sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$69,690.00. Also, Senior Officer Allan Charlesworth bought 5,400 shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$29.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$254,162.21. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,700 shares of company stock worth $310,461.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

