Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) & Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) Head-To-Head Review

Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) and Uranium Energy (NYSE:UEC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peninsula Energy $6.08 million 3.08 -$7.64 million ($0.01) -8.00 Uranium Energy N/A N/A -$17.15 million N/A N/A

Peninsula Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Uranium Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peninsula Energy N/A N/A N/A Uranium Energy N/A -23.40% -17.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Peninsula Energy and Uranium Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peninsula Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Uranium Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Uranium Energy has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential upside of 98.35%. Given Uranium Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Uranium Energy is more favorable than Peninsula Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Uranium Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Peninsula Energy has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Uranium Energy has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Uranium Energy beats Peninsula Energy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lance uranium project situated in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010. Peninsula Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

