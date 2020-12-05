Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 281 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,859,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,376,000 after buying an additional 989,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,323,000 after buying an additional 151,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,355,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Rentals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,103,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,491,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $245.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.30. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $245.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

