People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People Co. (PEO.V)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on People Co. (PEO.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cormark upped their price target on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$11.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of PEO opened at C$11.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$829.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.92. People Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.95.

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, wellness, and human resource solutions in Canada. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan recommendations and marketing, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

