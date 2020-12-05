Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of PSX opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $114.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200-day moving average of $62.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.