Pi Financial Increases Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$25.00

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$21.70 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.72.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$20.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.55. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$23.93. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

