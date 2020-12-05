POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.08% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

PKX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $61.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72. POSCO has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of POSCO by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of POSCO by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

