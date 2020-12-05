POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of POSCO by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of POSCO by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in POSCO by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. POSCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

PKX stock opened at $61.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

