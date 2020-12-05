Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 110.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.24% of Power Integrations worth $7,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on POWI. Cowen began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of POWI opened at $75.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock worth $7,279,447 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

