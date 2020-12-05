PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $146.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.29 and its 200 day moving average is $120.15. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total transaction of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,247,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,201,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $366,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

