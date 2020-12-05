Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF (NASDAQ:PLC) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Multi-Factor Core Index ETF has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $29.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01.

