Profile Utility Token 1-Day Volume Tops $21.00 (PUT)

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 5th. One Profile Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Coinnest, Allcoin and Coinrail. Profile Utility Token has a market capitalization of $124,480.48 and approximately $21.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Profile Utility Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,003.26 or 0.99840521 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00027021 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002782 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Profile Utility Token is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, Coinrail, Coinnest and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

