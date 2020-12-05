Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 2,080 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,509 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Community Bank System worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,732,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $421,110,000 after purchasing an additional 176,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,560,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,338,000 after purchasing an additional 450,716 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In related news, Director Mark J. Bolus sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $66,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $155,546.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,223.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,857 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBU shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Community Bank System stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 0.74. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.78 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.