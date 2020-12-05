Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 21,200 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $85.03 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

