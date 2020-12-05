Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 7,300 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.08% of UDR worth $7,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 0.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its stake in UDR by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 19,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 31.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $51.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UDR has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.86.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.