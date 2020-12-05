Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,508,000 after buying an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the third quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 33,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,977,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $626.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $745.00 to $737.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 16,574 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.87, for a total transaction of $9,113,545.38. Also, SVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,977,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,986 shares of company stock worth $15,347,647 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $492.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.13 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $552.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

