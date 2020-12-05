Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.49. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.50.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

