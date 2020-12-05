Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 44.0% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 273.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 494,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,438,000 after purchasing an additional 361,711 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on CME Group from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $184.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.73.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $142,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $5,325,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,735,973. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.