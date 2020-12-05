Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $93.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Stephens upgraded shares of CSX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CSX from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.84.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

